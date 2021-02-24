Postmaster Louis DeJoy says revitalization plan may slow mail delivery

DeJoy also called the service’s congressionally imposed requirement to fund retiree health benefits decades in advance “unfair and unaffordable.”

“Many people — across the country and on this panel — have grave concerns, and recent events have aggravated them,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform that held the hearing.

The Postal Service faces a decline in mail volume as well as the requirement to pay for health benefits for future retirees. Maloney called it “a dire financial situation that requires us to act.”

Newly selected postal Board of Governors Chairman Ron Bloom agreed that Congress should lift the retirees funding requirement. A bill under consideration would eliminate the mandate to fund retirees’ health care years in advance and require Postal Service retirees to enroll in Medicare, at savings of $10 billion over 10 years, according to a summary released by the committee.

DeJoy on Feb. 9 said he was working on a 10-year plan, and Maloney said lawmakers “have been trying to get information about the new strategic plan, which has yet to be made public.”

DeJoy on Tuesday said he wouldn’t divulge details because the plan is still being formed. He said the plan would be unveiled next month and would preserve delivery to every household, six days a week.

“Our dire financial trajectory” along with declining mail volume and other problems “all demand immediate action,” DeJoy said. “We see a path forward to sustainability and good service.”

Mailed ballots were delivered on time, Bloom said Tuesday.

On-time delivery nationwide for First Class Mail dropped to 64% in December and was lower in many areas, 33 U.S. senators said in a Feb. 17 letter to DeJoy outlining what they called “unacceptable delays.”

The Postal Service has cited heavy package volume and worker absences due to COVID-19. The senators in their letter cited “concerning practices” including management rejecting overtime requests.