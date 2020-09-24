Postal Service tells judge mail-sorting machines can’t be reassembled

A second injunction was issued against the USPS this week in a suit brought by voters in federal court in Manhattan. Another group of states is seeking a third nationwide injunction on DeJoy’s changes in federal court in Pennsylvania, where arguments took place on Thursday. At that hearing, lawyers for the USPS said delays are being reversed and claimed states were exaggerating the impact of the changes.

In his Sept. 17 ruling, Bastian blasted the USPS changes, saying it was “easy to conclude” that DeJoy’s effort was intended to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election. The judge noted that 72% of the decommissioned high speed mail-sorting machines were located in counties where Hillary Clinton got the most votes in 2016.

The fight over the USPS changes is part of a broader clash between Republicans and Democrats over an expected surge in voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the increased use of mail-in ballots will lead to a massive fraud and a “rigged” election.

The USPS has said it’s prepared for the election and repeatedly denied that the operational changes instituted in July were intended to help Trump.