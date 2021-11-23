ajc logo
X

Police release photo of murder suspect wanted in SW Atlanta shooting

Jermaine Harlow
Caption
Jermaine Harlow

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting and killing of a 35-year-old man at a townhouse in southwest Atlanta last month.

Jermaine Harlow, 21, has been charged with murder related to the shooting death of Keith Bell, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said Tuesday in a news release. Investigators released a photo of Harlow, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

ExploreMan, 35, dies after shooting at SW Atlanta townhouse

Bell was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to the Fairburn Townhouses development Oct. 28, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No further details have been released about the shooting, including whether Harlow and Bell knew each other.

Anyone with information about Harlow or his whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police Detective C. Smith at 404-558-9499 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeatl.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man, woman found fatally stabbed in NE Atlanta apartment
6m ago
Mother, partner arrested after 8-year-old Gwinnett girl found dead
1h ago
Four-county metro Atlanta area in spotlight again with Rivian plant
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top