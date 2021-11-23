Police release photo of murder suspect wanted in SW Atlanta shooting

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting and killing of a 35-year-old man at a townhouse in southwest Atlanta last month.
Jermaine Harlow, 21, has been charged with murder related to the shooting death of Keith Bell, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said Tuesday in a news release. Investigators released a photo of Harlow, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Bell was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to the Fairburn Townhouses development Oct. 28, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
No further details have been released about the shooting, including whether Harlow and Bell knew each other.
Anyone with information about Harlow or his whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police Detective C. Smith at 404-558-9499 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeatl.com.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author