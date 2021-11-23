Police release photo of murder suspect wanted in SW Atlanta shooting

Jermaine Harlow, 21, has been charged with murder related to the shooting death of Keith Bell, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said Tuesday in a news release. Investigators released a photo of Harlow, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Bell was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to the Fairburn Townhouses development Oct. 28, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.