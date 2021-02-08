Police arrest 14-year-old in shooting death of Macon girl, 8

Miracle’s grandmother, Patricia Reed, told authorities her four grandchildren were doing schoolwork at her home in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive on Jan. 29, when someone brought the gun into the home without her knowledge. The children somehow found the weapon and were playing with the gun before it went off. Reed heard the gunshot shortly before 4 p.m. and found the girl mortally wounded in the kitchen, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The girl was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite Hospital, according to WMAZ-TV. She died the following Sunday from her injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy report will confirm how the child shot herself.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, conducted in 2017, showed that an average of 1,287 children and adolescents in the U.S. die each year due to gun violence. More than half of firearm deaths, according to the report, were homicides (53%), 38% were suicides and about 6% were unintentional.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.