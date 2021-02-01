Georgia 8-year-old dies after shooting inside home

The child was driven to the local Navicent Hospital Friday. By Friday night, the 8-year-old, who was in critical condition, was later transported by helicopter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite Hospital, according to the news station. She died Sunday morning from her injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of this fatal shooting. Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.