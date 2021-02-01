X

Georgia 8-year-old dies after shooting inside home

Miracle Brantley died from her gunshot injuries on Jan. 31, 2021.
Miracle Brantley died from her gunshot injuries on Jan. 31, 2021.

Credit: Via WSBTV

Credit: Via WSBTV

Georgia News | 58 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police searching for suspect or suspects in fatal shooting

A Georgia 8-year-old, who was shot inside a Macon home Friday, died over the weekend at an Atlanta hospital, authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Miracle Brantley of Macon was shot inside a house located on the 2300 block of Ballard Drive, according to a sheriff’s officer news release.

The child was driven to the local Navicent Hospital Friday. By Friday night, the 8-year-old, who was in critical condition, was later transported by helicopter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite Hospital, according to the news station. She died Sunday morning from her injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of this fatal shooting. Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.