Pedestrian bridge will connect Beltline to Ansley Mall

The segment of the Beltline closest to Ansley Mall is partially paved, with roughly three-quarters of a mile of concrete opening east of the shopping center in spring 2021. A second phase of construction will expand the paved section to about 1.2 miles and will include lighting and security cameras. Currently, the paved path segment is accessible via a ramp from Montgomery Ferry Drive.

Ansley Mall, which is anchored by a Publix and a mixture of restaurants and shops, will receive further changes along the new bridge entrance to “create a warm and inviting sense of arrival to the property,” the release said.

Credit: Selig Enterprises Credit: Selig Enterprises

Abe Schear, a partner in real estate and leasing practices for Arnall Golden Gregory and not affiliated with Selig, said the bridge provides a much-needed entrance to an area of the Beltline that is currently tough to access. More connectivity will be a boon for the shopping center, Beltline and residents who frequent the area, he added.

“It’s just another example of how the Beltline is integrating various neighborhoods and various businesses,” Schear said.

Dave Pierce, the Beltline’s vice president of real estate and asset management, said partnerships with property owners is a critical part of melding the multi-use trail with surrounding areas.

“These privately driven access points often serve as additional gateways to neighborhoods and trail destinations, supplementing the access points that (the Beltline) constructs to public streets,” he said in an email.

When complete, the Northeast Trail will connect Piedmont Park to the Lindbergh MARTA station.