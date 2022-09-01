Atlanta Beltline reveals the path it hopes to take through Buckhead

The route announced Tuesday is the Beltline’s “prioritized” corridor. Officials emphasized that other options could still be on the table as survey, design and engineering work continues.

The debate over where the Beltline should run caused tension within Buckhead communities earlier this year, and in some cases clashes between neighbors in the southern part of Buckhead. Residents and neighborhood groups urged the Beltline to reject options that were closest to their homes, and some even believed an online mapping system meant to provide feedback was manipulated by a handful of residents to make it seem like other neighborhoods want the path more than theirs.

The path that was ultimately chosen, which is less than a mile long, was the “most strongly supported option by the community,” the Beltline said in a news release. It runs adjacent to several commercial properties, though the Beltline’s study said steepness along Peachtree Park Drive could present a challenge.

The Beltline hopes to complete the paved Northwest Trail by 2030.