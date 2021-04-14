A new portion of the Beltline is now open in northeast Atlanta

The paved segment, which recently opened to the public, is part of the Beltline’s Northeast Trail. It runs for about three-quarters of a mile from behind Ansley Mall, going north through the Ansley Park and Piedmont Heights neighborhoods, the Beltline said in a statement. It is accessible via a ramp from Montgomery Ferry Drive.

The newly opened segment stops just south of I-85 and the Buford Spring Connector, but the Beltline said it will eventually connect the path to Mayson Street on the other side of the interstate. It will also link to the northern end of Piedmont Park near Westminster Drive; the Beltline said permitting is underway for the next phase of work and drawings are 90% complete.