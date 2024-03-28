Pastor Creflo Dollar to speak at New Birth on Good Friday

Megachurch Pastor Creflo Dollar will speak during Good Friday services at 7:30 p.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

Bryant and Dollar head two of the metro area’s largest megachurches. Dollar, a best-selling author and televangelist, is founder and senior pastor of World Changers Church International and World Changers Church-New York.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, in conjunction with DeKalb County government, Bojangles and others, New Birth will provide 2,000 free boxes of food at the church, located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest. Food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.