Pastor Creflo Dollar to speak at New Birth on Good Friday

Creflo Dollar will speak during Good Friday services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

31 minutes ago

Megachurch Pastor Creflo Dollar will speak during Good Friday services at 7:30 p.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

Bryant and Dollar head two of the metro area’s largest megachurches. Dollar, a best-selling author and televangelist, is founder and senior pastor of World Changers Church International and World Changers Church-New York.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, in conjunction with DeKalb County government, Bojangles and others, New Birth will provide 2,000 free boxes of food at the church, located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest. Food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

New Birth Pastor Jamal Bryant will deliver the Easter sermon, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with gospel recording artist Todd Dulaney as the special guest.

For many years, under the late Bishop Eddie L. Long, New Birth held its Easter worship service at the former Georgia Dome, drawings tens of thousands. The church did an Easter pop-up service in the Stonecrest parking lot during the pandemic.

Also on Good Friday, World Changers will hold a mass baptism at 6 p.m. on its campus at 2500 Burdett Road.

Currently, about 400 people are registered to be baptized, said World Changers CEO Vernon Harrison. To register to be baptized go to worldchangers.org Following the mass baptism, there will be a gospel concert featuring Le’Andria Johnson.

No seats remain for the concert, Harrison said.

