Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Simultaneous gatherings were held at Emory University on Thursday evening, hours after an encampment on campus led to clashes with responding officers and multiple arrests.
A small group of Jewish students, local residents and officials stood outside Ali’s Cookies at Emory Village at 7 p.m. for a Passover gathering and to show support for the Jewish community.
Alyssa Achiron, a third year Emory law student and vice president of the Jewish Law Student Association, said the gathering was in response to a pro-Palestinian protest that began around 8 a.m. on the university’s quad.
“I think everyone should protest, I think everyone has an opinion, but I don’t think that people should be nasty,” Achiron said regarding the morning protest.
Following the Thursday morning protest, at least 23 people were booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges including disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officers. At least one person was charged with simple battery against a law enforcement officer, while another was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to jail records.
Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B