Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Simultaneous gatherings were held at Emory University on Thursday evening, hours after an encampment on campus led to clashes with responding officers and multiple arrests.

A small group of Jewish students, local residents and officials stood outside Ali’s Cookies at Emory Village at 7 p.m. for a Passover gathering and to show support for the Jewish community.

Alyssa Achiron, a third year Emory law student and vice president of the Jewish Law Student Association, said the gathering was in response to a pro-Palestinian protest that began around 8 a.m. on the university’s quad.