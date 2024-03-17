WILSON, Charles "John"



Our father, Charles "John" Wilson passed away on January 19, 2024, age 93. He was born on September 20, 1930, in San Diego, CA. Due to his father's career as a Naval Aviator, his family relocated to Pensacola, FL, and he graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 1947, at age 16. John graduated from Marion Military Institute in 1949 and enlisted in the Air Force for the Korean War in 1950. He served as a Navigator on the F94 Spitfire but spent most of his service as Staff Sergeant Senior Medical Administrative Supervisor establishing medivac units until 1954. John received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service. A proud, life-long Seminole, John graduated with a B.S. in History from Florida State University in 1958. He cherished his time at FSU, as well as his membership in the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity and was proud two of his grandchildren also became FSU alumni. After college, John worked in sales for American Tobacco Company until 1963. He found love at first sight when he saw his future wife walking to work across the street. They were married September 26, 1959, and celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in 2023. John embarked on a career with the US Government in 1963, in the Department of Defense Contract Administrative Services. This required several relocations to support Government contracts including, but not limited to, shipbuilding, aircraft production, technology development, and system integrations. John moved his family to Dunwoody, GA in 1977, for his last relocation to Lockheed Martin in Marietta, GA. The Wilsons became members of St. Jude Catholic Church, and the children eventually graduated from St. Jude the Apostle School and St. Pius X Catholic High School. After years of well-traveled and respected leadership, John retired in 1994 with 31 years of service to the US Government, a total of 35 including his Veteran service. As the Patriarch of the Wilson family, John led by example with love, joy, humor, a hard work ethic, positive attitude, and the Catholic faith. He never missed an opportunity to make his family feel loved and special, and supported all their activities whether it was a sporting event, drama, music, or dance performance. He had an amazing smile and if you couldn't see it, you could hear his prideful smile on the other end of the phone. John loved playing and watching multiple sports, especially football, basketball, and baseball. He stayed active, working out for almost 30 years at the Dunwoody Fitness Center. His passion for music was clear. He enjoyed playing his impressive record collection, but his favorite was listening to Ol' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra. A history buff, John loved to read and had an extensive book, as well as movie collection. John appreciated movies of all genres, but favored movies about war and sports, musicals, Westerns, and any starring John Wayne. He also collected magnets and matchbooks from all the places he and his family traveled. Born with a large sweet tooth, John loved sharing meals and desserts with the people he loved. Christmas was his favorite holiday, and he added decorations every year. His eyes twinkled as he decorated and sang Christmas carols, which always made it a memorable season. John had a big heart for animals, not only as his pets, but also donated to various animal charities. He contributed annually to St. Jude Children's Hospital, the FSU Boosters, and many others. He had a true zest for life, with so many experiences and stories to share. He never met a stranger, could talk to anyone, and everyone loved talking to him. His love and laughter will be greatly missed. John was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Eloise (Curry) Wilson (d. 2023); his parents, Charles A. Wilson (d. 1973), and Kathleen O'Connell Brown (d. 1997);, as well as his brother, Joseph Burke Wilson (d. 1939); and sister, Barbara Brown Davis (d. 2009). He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Shaunda Kay Wilson, Parker Burke Wilson (Mary Pat), Shannon Lee (Wilson) Shipley (John), and Shari Lynne (Wilson) Bramlett (Todd); and six grandchildren: Parker Wilson, Natalie Wilson, Carolyn Shipley, Elizabeth Shipley, Peyton Bramlett, and Patrick Bramlett. He is also survived by his brother, Charles A. Wilson, II and sister Charlene Wilson Howell. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church at 7171 Glenridge Dr. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on March 25, 2024, at 10 AM. His interment will be at The Barrancas National Cemetery at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL.



