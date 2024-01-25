WILLISON, Bette



Mrs. Bette Almand Willison, age 78, of Cumming, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024. She was born in Atlanta on October 20, 1945, to Howard and Betty Almand who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Willison grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Gordon High School, Decatur, Georgia. She continued her education at Emory at Oxford, Class of 1965, and then on to Emory University, where she received her degree in psychology in 1967, and also studied economics at Georgia State University. Mrs. Willison was an economist with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. She enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, interior decorating, and was a great cook. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Justin Royce Brooks.



Mrs. Willison is survived by her husband, George Willison; her sisters and brother-in-law, Wanda Almand of Newnan, Judy Almand (Randy Study) of Durham, North Carolina, and Sandra Almand Brooks of Loganville; her nieces and nephews, Michael Almand Brooks, Kevin Almand Study, Sharon Grove, and Travis Howell; along with several great-nieces and nephews, other family members, and many close friends.



Funeral services for Mrs. Willison will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Sunday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Oxford College of Emory University, 801 Emory Street, Oxford, GA 30054.



