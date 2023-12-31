WILLIAMS, Barrett Johns



Passed away December 25, 2023, at home after a month-long struggle with kidney failure; his son had brought him home one week prior, where he could be at peace in his own home. Born in Bottineau, North Dakota, September 20, 1930 to parents, Ferd and Esther Williams. He was the oldest of three boys. Summers were spent in the Turtle Mountains, north of town where his parents had a modest cottage on Lake Metigoshe. Hunting with his father was a big part of his early adulthood. He was an accomplished Eagle Scout. Barrett spoke often of his memories while visiting his mother's parents, Dr. and Mrs. Stephen M. Johns in Velva, North Dakota. Barrett loved to talk about family history.



Barrett enlisted in April, 1951, completing basic training at U.S. Naval Training Center-Great Lakes, IL, and entering the USN, 1st Marine Division. He served in Korea 1952 to 1953 as a HM3-Hospital Corpsman Medic near the battle of Bunker Hill and the Inchon River. Barrett was honorably discharged in April, 1955 on Treasure Island, CA. He was very proud to a be Marine. Semper Fi.



Following his time in the Marines, Barrett attended the University of North Dakota in Fargo, North Dakota. He attained a Bachelors and a Masters in Geology and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. His first employment was with Pan American Oil of Indiana in 1960. He was sent to Montana to do exploratory drilling.



He met his future wife, Billie Jo Andrew in Columbia Falls, Montana. They were married a short time later in 1960 in Billings, Montana. In 1965 he was offered a job with Marquette Cement Manufacturing Company in Chicago, Illinois. Barrett and Billie's marriage ended in 1969 but remained friendly, assisting in raising their children.



In March 1970, Barrett started his new employment with Southern Railway in Washington, D.C. as an industrial geologist. He loved being a geologist, as it gave him the opportunity to be out in the field to study and map the environment. Once the Southern Railway corporate headquarters moved to Atlanta, Georgia, he made his residence in Tucker, Georgia for 43 years. He retired in July, 1998 from the railroad, putting in 28 years. He was a member of the 1st Marine Division Association, and the American Legion.



Barrett was a dedicated supportive father, who loved his children; they were his pride and joy. He religiously wrote a letter once a week to his children and made a phone call on Sunday mornings. His greatest hardship was the loss of his daughter, Lynn Williams Estrada. Lynn was a horse jockey and was fatally injured in a horse racing accident in August of 1984 at Exhibition Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was married 9 months prior, to Jorge Estrada. Lynn was the light of his life, as she was so vibrant, and she loved life.



Barrett traveled extensively around world. His favorite pasttime - the road trips with his son, Eric, where they shared their interests in geology and history, as well as exploring old mining towns in Montana, Washington, and Oregon. They traveled to North Dakota, Indiana, Illinois and North Carolina a few times on road trips together, and did some trips researching family history, visiting court houses, distant relatives, cemeteries.



Barrett's brothers preceded him in death: Rodney in 1991 of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and David in 2014 of Astoria, Oregon. He is survived by his son Eric, and his partner, Brett Estes of Renton, Washington and Astoria, Oregon; his former wife, Billie Andrew of Renton, Washington; nieces, Cari (Mark) Jones and Lisa (Doug) Clark both of Raleigh, North Carolina and Michelle Williams of Ilwaco, Washington; nephews, Jeff (Gayle) Williams of Concord, North Carolina, and Kirk (Jean) Williams of Naselle, Washington; cousins, Victoria Johns Shorr (Frederick) of Coto de Caza, California, Stephen Phillips of Canon City, Colorado, and Debby Williams of Chicago, Illinois; and son-in-law, Jorge Estrada of Phoenix, Arizona.



Barrett loved his neighborhood, and he will be missed being seen on his morning walks. That is what kept him going and keeping active. He liked his social time on his walks and his presence will be missed.



There will be a Celebration of Life at Tucker Brewing in Tucker, GA on Saturday, January 13 between 2 and 4 PM.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com