WHITEMAN, Jane Ann



Jane Ann Whiteman, age 93, daughter of the late Byron and Margaret Whiteman of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. Jane graduated from Riley High School in 1950 in South Bend, Indiana. She entered Brenau College for Women in Gainesville, Georgia where she received her BA degree. Jane did her graduate work in counseling at the University of Georgia in Athens and West Georgia University in Carrollton, Georgia.



Jane was an avid golfer from the age of ten. She won many local golf tournaments. She even represented the University of Georgia in the Women's Sector Collegiate Golf Tournament in Evanston, Illinois.



Jane was employed by Lockheed Aircraft at their nuclear facility in North Georgia. Later she entered the educational field teaching math, science, and physical education. She enjoyed coaching junior basketball in Hall County, Georgia, and she was a dedicated teacher in Fulton County for thirty-three years prior to her retirement in 1998.



Over Jane's many years of dedicated teaching, she received numerous other awards for teaching reading, promoting the education of our youth, and for her active participation and leadership in a number of teacher organizations – too many to mention.



For 44 years, Jane was a member of the Schuyler Colfax Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also served as president of the Business and Professional Women's Organization in Roswell, Georgia for three years.



Jane was active in her community. Beginning in 1985, Jane supported the Sandy Springs Historic Community Foundation Membership Campaign. One of the major purposes of the Foundation was to save Sandy Springs and the original springs. In 2001, she was awarded a certificate in recognition for her long-term volunteering and participation to help grow and enrich the membership of the Foundation. Her efforts did not go unnoticed, and the award was presented "with the deep and sincere gratitude of the Sandy Springs Historic Community Foundation." She continued to support the organization by managing the "coke wagon" each year during the festival.



Upon retiring from education, Jane's interests and energy went to gardening. She was an active member of the Sandy Springs Garden Club for 24 years, where she served as Secretary and Parliamentarian. For many years, she worked on the Committee to produce the Southeastern Flower Show in Atlanta. Jane became involved at the state and district level in The Garden Club of Georgia where she served on the Board, heading various committees. She was loved by all and respected for her hard work and dedication. She was Chairman of the Landscape Design School Program for six years where she helped establish classes in Landscape Design throughout Georgia for garden club members. Jane and Terry Waith enjoyed traveling to Garden Club of Georgia, Deep South Region, and National Garden Club Conventions to support the work of the garden club community.



A Celebration of Life was held on March 14, 2024, at Sandy Springs Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, South Dakota 57770.



Please refer to the funeral home website to leave fond reflections and kind memories.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com