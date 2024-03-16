Welch, Robert

WELCH, Dr. Robert



Bennett



Dr. Robert Bennett "Bob" Welch was born to Thomas Earl Welch and Malinda Leona Welch on February 20, 1935, in Neon, Kentucky.



Bob graduated from Morehead State University in Morehead, KY, with a Bachelor of Arts in 1963. He obtained his Master of Arts degree in 1967, from Morehead State. In 1984, he was awarded his Doctor in Musical Arts from the University of Kentucky.



He held the position of Band Director at the Letcher County High School in Neon, KY, from 1957 to 1958, and at John I Burton High School in Norton, VA, from 1958 to 1963. He held the position of Band Director at Eastern High School in Middletown, KY, from 1963 to 1967. He also served as Orchestra Director of the Louisville Youth Orchestra from 1963 to 1968.



Bob was at Western Carolina University from 1968 to 1979, where he held positions of Director of Bands and later, Music Department Head. He was the conductor and music director of the Asheville Symphony from 1972 to 1978. From 1979 to 1984, he was the Division Head of Fine Arts at Limestone University in Gaffney, SC.



He was Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA from 1984 to 2000. He was also the founding conductor of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra from 1990 to 1995.



Bob retired from his distinguished career as a musician and music educator after 44 years, and 300 guest conducting and clinician engagements. He moved to Roswell, GA, in 2000 to enjoy a life near his children. Grandchildren were produced shortly thereafter.



He passed away suddenly on the morning of March 4, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce; his two sons, Robert Keith Welch, and David Bennett Welch; and their wives, Elaine Welch and Susan Welch. There is one granddaughter, Riley Welch; and two grandsons, Matthew Welch, and Thomas Welch.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 2 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 PM until 2 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.



