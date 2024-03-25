Warren, Doris

WARREN (Leonard), Doris Jane



Doris Jane Leonard Warren, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on March 21, 2024. Mrs. Warren was born on September 23, 1937, in Perryville, Kentucky. She attended the public schools in Perryville and completed her education in Lexington, Kentucky, graduating with a B.S. degree from the University of Kentucky. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Upon graduation from college she moved to Atlanta, Georgia joining the executive training program at Rich's, Inc. She also taught school in the DeKalb County school system.



She married the late Raymond McLeod Warren, Jr. in 1960. She was also predeceased by her parents Edith Divine Leonard and Maurice McDonald Leonard.



She is survived by her two children, Raymond M. "Thad" Warren III (Darlene), and Jane Warren Hedgepeth (Jon); as well as her grandchildren, Elizabeth Warren Maggard (Andrew), Raymond McLeod Warren IV (Theresa), William Warren Hedgepeth and Charlotte Jane Hedgepeth; as well as two great-granddaughters.



Mrs. Warren enjoyed family time with her children and grandchildren at their homes in Sea Island, Georgia, Clarkesville, Georgia, and Lake Rabun. She enjoyed her friends and especially her Wednesday afternoons with her bridge group.



She served in many community groups and was a dedicated volunteer with the High Museum, the Atlanta History Center, and the Atlanta Preservation Society. Additionally, she was an active member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church for over sixty years teaching and participating in Sunday School for most of that time.



She was a member of the River Ridge Garden Club, the Sea Island Garden Club, the Capital City Club, and the Sea Island Club.



A private burial service will be held at Arlington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.





