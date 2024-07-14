Warmack, Joann

WARMACK (Anderson),



Joann



Joann Anderson Warmack, age 91, passed away on June 30, 2024. She was born June 26, 1933 in Chatsworth, Murray County, Georgia, to Mary Ann Anderson and Joe Dale Anderson. She spent her formative years in Chatsworth and cherished the small-town environment as it provided an extended family as everyone was a supportive neighbor and friend.



On Christmas Eve 1950, she married Edward Turner Warmack, also from Chatsworth, in Alexandria, Louisiana in a hurried ceremony due to Turner's imminent departure for Korea as a draftee in the US Army. Upon return to Georgia, she relocated to Atlanta as her father-in-law helped her land a job in the newly created Georgia Sales Tax Department in the Revenue and Alcohol control unit. Her next endeavor was with the J.M. Tull Company as secretary to the president. When her children entered the world, she retired from the corporate life.



The Warmack family lived in Vinings for well over 50 years and Joann loved the area and its history.



When her children were elementary school age, she resumed working but in a much different capacity, opening an antique store in Vinings offering items from furniture to porcelains. Always interested in preserving the past in any capacity, she was a genealogist and actively engaged in the pursuit of the origins of her family. When she initiated her genealogical pursuits there was no internet and information gathering required visits to libraries, court houses and cemeteries. In this same vein, she was a preservationist and was the founder of the Friends of the Vann House, "Showplace of the Cherokee Nation" located in her hometown of Chatsworth. She created the first "Friends" support program in the State of Georgia which is now the standard for many historic sites and museums all across the country. She was active protector of the historic elements of her Vinings neighborhood and served as an appointed member of the Cobb County Historic Preservation Commission and help saved The Covered Bridge. She was the first docent at the Swan House, charter member of the Vinings Club and active member of the Atlanta Historical Society.



Joann had a strong Baptist faith and a belief that church and spirituality were important. Joann and Turner were active members of Northside Drive Baptist Church for over 50 years. Joann served in many capacities at the church but for her the most enjoyable was the Chairman of Flower Committee as her talents were displayed and enjoyed by all.



Joann was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Steven Morris Anderson. Joann is survived by her half-sister, Georgia Carter Shapiro; husband, Edward Turner Warmack; two daughters, Karyn Warmack Roof (Pruett Roof), Melissa Ann Warmack (Michael Howard); granddaughters, Dr. Kelsey Ann Roof (Dr. Madeline Roorbach) and Leighton Turner Howard.



A family-only graveside service will occur at historic Spring Place Cemetery in Murray County, Georgia.



If desired, donations may be made in her honor to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, 715 Chattanooga, Ave., Dalton, Georgia 30722 or Friends of the Vann House, https://friendsofgastateparks.org/chief-vann-house-historic-site.



