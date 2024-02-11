TOBE, John Edward



December 16, 1939 – February 2, 2024



John Edward Tobe, 84, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones in Roswell, Georgia, at North Fulton Hospital. John was born on December 16, 1939, in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the son of Eugene and Leola Tobe. He was married to Joanne Ruhl Tobe on February 8, 1964, in Louisville. John and Joanne moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 1974, where he was CEO of Jerrico, Inc., co-owner of Laura's Lean Beef and a gentleman farmer at Englewood Farm. John and Joanne moved to Alpharetta, Georgia, in May 2023. Survivors include his wife, Joanne of 60 years; daughter, Jill Tobe Strothmann; grandchildren, Annie Strothmann, Emma Tobe, Jonathan Strothmann and Jet Tobe. John has a surviving brother, Arthur Tobe. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Tobe; his parents and sister, Norma Tobe Day. Services will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 PM, at 11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek, Georgia, with a celebration of his life following the services. Please ask a family member for details. For those who cannot attend the service in person, the Mass can be seen via stbenedict.net. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to The Newman Center, 320 Rose Lane, Lexington, KY 40508.



