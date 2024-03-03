Tillman, Burton

TILLMAN, Jr., Burton Lamar



Burton Lamar Tillman, Jr. died on February 24, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, after a long illness. He was 74. He is survived by his husband, Charles Andrews of Atlanta; and two sisters, Sally Nunn and Nita Neil of Valdosta, GA, and Rock Island, IL, respectively. Burt attended grades K-12 at Valdosta city schools (1954-1967), Emory University (1967-1971) and the University of Georgia School of Law (1976-1979).



Throughout high school he was a leader in his class, serving on many committees, the school newspaper, as vice president of the Hi-Y Club and president of the prestigious Key Club, to cite just a few examples. It was Burt who was selected to make the welcoming speech at his high school graduation in 1967. Burt was also active in college life at Emory, as a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and showcasing his talent in several campus musical theater productions and in the cast of the Crystal Pistol Music Hall at Six Flags Over Georgia.



Burt can best be described as "larger than life." He was known for his keen intelligence, good looks, a superb singing voice, and, of course, a great sense of humor. One of his junior high school teachers once described him as "audacious" (in the "daring and unconventional" sense of the word), and it fits.



Never afraid to take risks, Burt was among the first Atlanta lawyers to recognize the value of television in promoting his workers' compensation firm. This, along with his impressive ability to understand and connect with people, made him very successful. While maintaining his law practice, he later established a prosperous mediation practice.



Burt had a big heart, involving him in various community organizations. In 2019, he received the Howard Osofsky Award for his contribution to Kid's Chance, which offers scholarships to children who have had a parent killed in a work-related accident.



Many members of the legal community in Atlanta highly valued Burt's mentorship, encouragement and personal friendship. "Burt taught me comp an incredible 30 years ago, and I have never missed a chance to thank him for that and for encouraging me to start my own practice," said one colleague. "Burt was a fantastic mediator, attorney, and, even more, a lovely human being, said another. And finally, "Burt was a great mediator because he epitomized the adage of disagreement without being disagreeable."



Burt and Charlie built their careers and shared travel, love and life together for 42 years. Burt's friendship was treasured by all those who knew him, and we will all miss him tremendously.





