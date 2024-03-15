Obituaries

Thurman, Robert

2 hours ago

THURMAN, Sr., Rev. Robert

Rev. Robert Thurman, Sr., gained his wings and went home to be with the Lord, March 4, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3646 Hogan Road, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

