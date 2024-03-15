Thurman, Robert

THURMAN, Sr., Rev. Robert



Rev. Robert Thurman, Sr., gained his wings and went home to be with the Lord, March 4, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3646 Hogan Road, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com