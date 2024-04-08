TEEGARDEN, William Wayne "Bill"



William Wayne Teegarden, age 74, passed away on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Bill was born December 2, 1949, in Bardstown, Kentucky, the oldest child of Alfred Perry and Mabel Gertrude Webb Teegarden.



The family later moved to the St. Matthews area of Louisville, Kentucky, where he graduated from Waggener High School in 1967. He then matriculated to Vanderbilt University where he graduated in 1971, receiving a B.A. in Economics and Business Administration.



Upon graduation he moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he met his wife of 50 years, the former Caye Carden Wilbanks, at the Atlanta Ski Club. In Atlanta, he began a 40-year career in the banking industry, commencing with the First National Bank of Atlanta and retiring in 2017 with SunTrust. He enjoyed working with many people throughout his career and brought a unique perspective to his interactions with clients and colleagues.



Bill was a 40+ year member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and a proud member of the Credence class. He was well known throughout the church for his extroverted personality and quick wit, always eager to introduce himself to a new face or deliver a timely joke.



He was a 50-year member of Ansley Golf Club, where for many years he enjoyed being part of a predawn exercise group and where he enjoyed many family celebrations.



Bill was passionate about the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being in nature, enjoying the camaraderie of his sons and friends, along with the peaceful tranquility of the natural environment. He aligned his interest in the outdoors through 30 years of volunteer service to Ducks Unlimited, where he served in many capacities including Georgia State Chairman from 1996-1998.



For the last 33 years, Bill lived with a unique courageous perspective due to a near-fatal car accident that impacted his walking ability but fortified his fighting resolve and strength. The accident introduced him to Atlanta's Shepherd Center, where he used his experiences as a patient to regularly volunteer his time as part of their Peer Support Team, helping to encourage new patients battling spinal cord injuries. Bill's efforts as a Shepherd Center volunteer were recognized when he was selected to carry the Paralympic Torch during its journey to the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games. Bill would rely upon Shepherd Center for care throughout his life and was incredibly thankful for his Shepherd friends and healthcare providers.



Bill loved traveling the world with Caye and was proud to have visited over 60 countries on their adventures together. He was an avid reader, especially enjoying his daily Wall Street Journal, along with many World War II history books and movies. For many years, Bill celebrated the fourth of July with an annual showing of the movie Patton and encouraged his family to appreciate our country's great history. He enjoyed sports and watching his beloved Vanderbilt Commodores, celebrating their recent baseball success after many challenging years as a fan.



Bill was driven by commitment to his family and was very proud of his twin sons, Andrew and Stewart, and his six grandchildren, who loved their "Pop."



He is survived by his wife Caye; his sons, Andrew (Katie), and Stewart (Susanne) all of Atlanta; his sister, Paula Pyles (Harry) of Louisville, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Jane, Drew, Mary Wade, Anne Thomas, Janie, and Millie. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Patty and Mike Watters of Marietta, Georgia, and Linda and John Morgan of Eatonton, Georgia; along with many nieces and nephews.



The family would especially like to thank Bill's devoted caregivers over the prior three years, Tina Doherty, Douglas Boera, Hilda Matchoba, and Mama Drammeh.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM, on Monday April 8, 2024, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church's Kellett Chapel, with a reception following the service in the Williams Center.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shepherd Center Foundation, 2020 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.





