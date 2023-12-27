TAFFEL, Jack



Jack Taffel, 89, a native of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2023. Born to Mike and Rose Taffel, of blessed memory, on May 14, 1934, he graduated from Grady High in 1956. Jack graduated from the University of Georgia with a double major in Finance and General Business, where he also participated in ROTC. He was honorably discharged a First Lieutenant in the US Army following the Korean War era and graduated from John Marshall Law School in 1958. His father wanted him to be a lawyer, but he got involved in the family business, Standard Truck and Equipment Co., Inc., and never looked back. In fact, he helped his father to an early retirement as a result of his successes. Side by side with his brother, Harvey Taffel, he began to incorporate reconditioned garbage truck equipment and pole line equipment into the business and made his father proud of how well he and his brother worked together. Jack retired in 2002. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy Mossler Taffel; his sister, Iris Taffel Silvers; and his brother, Harvey Taffel. Jack is survived by his son, Jay Taffel (Deborah); daughter, Sharon Silvermintz (Howard); son, Allan Taffel; grandchildren, Tzipora Bachrach (Rafael), Yahudis Taffel, Meir Taffel, and Baruch Taffel; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Taffel Tureen; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Rae Zwiren. An online guestbook is available at www.jewishfuneralcare.com. Memorial donations may be made to The Temple (Senior Transportation Fund), 1589 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, or the charity of one's choice. Funeral service was held on Sunday, December 24, 2023, graveside at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



