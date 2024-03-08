STEWART, Juanita



Mrs. Juanita Ellison Stewart, age 99, of Douglasville, GA, departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2024.



Celebration of Life will be at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at J.W. Stewart Middle School Auditorium, Douglasville, GA. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2024, 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA. Service by the professionals of Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home, 1318 E. Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35903, (256) 492-4366.



