SMITH, Lyle



Lyle Wommack Smith "Smitty" of Tucker, GA passed away on December 25, 2023 at the age of 94. Born on July 25, 1929 in Gibson, GA, Smitty honorably served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was also a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 732, working as a bus driver for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wreatha Cox Smith; and his daughter, Robin Smith Shelton. He is survived by his granddaughter, Courtney Shelton Nava; and great-granddaughter, Sofia Nava. Smitty will be laid to rest during a private burial with military honors at Georgia National Cemetery on January, 4, 2024. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com