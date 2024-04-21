SMITH, Janet Loulie "Janny"



Janet Loulie Smith was born March 19, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Mary Janet Smith (nee Gillon) and Forrest L. Smith, Jr. She was the great-granddaughter of Georgia Governor Allen Candler.



She graduated from Marietta High School and went to college at Florida State University. There she met her life-long partner, Susan Archie. Janet and Susan helped introduce the tomahawk chop to Atlanta Braves fans.



Following graduation, Janet moved first to Washington, D.C., then to New York City, where Susan had gone after college. They were early adopters of life in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Slope.



It was fortunate that she loved to drive, for moving back to Atlanta, Janet embarked on a highly successful career as a residential real estate appraiser. She knew better than Google the best ways to get around Atlanta.



A consummate host, Janet opened her art-filled home to everyone. "Yummy" pool parties at the house in Candler Park became legendary among Atlanta's gay community.



A world traveler, Janet spent a year in Norway while in high school as part of a study abroad program as well as a semester studying art history in Florence, Italy. She also visited much of Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.



An excellent musician, she sang with the bands Monkey One and The Wayward Family Band.



Janet and Susan retired to Fernandina Beach, Florida, where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and hosted visits from friends and family. In addition to Susan, Janet is survived by her brother, Forrest Smith; sisters, Priscilla Smith and Elizabeth Carnathan; nephews, Larry Smith and Clay Carnathan; nieces, Gabriella Gonzalez-Smith and Sylvia Carnathan (their Tia); and one grand niece, her namesake Loulie Smith; Susan's sister, Joyce Ludwig; nieces, Katie Brown, Courteney Ludwig and Robin Kinney; and nephew, Cody Ludwig. Janet leaves behind a flock of lost souls who found solace in her uncanny ability to make conversation. She remembered every detail about any person who crossed her path and made them feel like a superstar.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Georgia Equality.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



