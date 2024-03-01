SMITH, Hattie Lee



Mrs. Hattie Lee Smith peacefully transitioned on February 23, 2024, at the age of 94. Born on May 11, 1929, to Mrs. Hattie Susie Appling and Mr. Ralph Appling at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Alumni of David T. Howard High School, showing her compassion and kindness through her passion of hair styling and nursing. She loved her Nabisco family where she retired after 28 years in 1997. One of her amazing accomplishments was supporting her grandson from 2005 to 2008, JD v. Atlanta Independent School System (11th Cir. 2008) and winning the appeal on March 6, 2008; not to mention she was an Education Civil Rights Advocate as well. She Married James Howard Smith, Sr., and had five wonderful children who she is survived by; Gail R. Smith, Janice Smith Andrews, Denice Smith Morgan, James Howard Smith, Jr., and Lynnette Smith Patterson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, including a large number of other family members, friends, and her Nabisco family. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11 AM; Cornerstone Community Baptist Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.



