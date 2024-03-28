SHUSTER, Sue Chase



Sue Chase Shuster, age 70, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on March 22, 2024. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1953 and later attended the University of Georgia, where she received a BA in Consumer and Family Sciences. Sue was known for her persistent charisma and going out of her way to help people. She displayed her artistic talents with her bathing suit shop and her salad dressing company, 'dressed in style.' Sue would make you feel seen and loved, no matter what. She is survived by her husband, Abe; her son, Casey; her sister, Patty; her nephew, Johnny; and her niece, Alma. A graveside funeral will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park on March 29, 2024 at 3 PM. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com