RODZEWICZ, Paul



Dr. Paul Rodzewicz of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2024, at Wellstar Tranquility Hospice.



A funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs. May his memory live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the community he touched.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com