Roberts, Diane



A Loving Mother's Day Remembrance of







Diane Roberts













A Wonderful Mother And Grandmother. On this Special Day, as on every day, you are sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Cards and letters we exchanged that you kept and saved are a constant reminder of the love you had for us. On this day, we also are reminded of the shared vitality you and all of us enjoyed with our Lillian, a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.







Tom, Judy, Tom Jr., Danny, and your loving family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com