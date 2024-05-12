Obituaries

Roberts, Diane

1 hour ago


A Loving Mother's Day Remembrance of



Diane Roberts


A Wonderful Mother And Grandmother. On this Special Day, as on every day, you are sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Cards and letters we exchanged that you kept and saved are a constant reminder of the love you had for us. On this day, we also are reminded of the shared vitality you and all of us enjoyed with our Lillian, a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.




Tom, Judy, Tom Jr., Danny, and your loving family.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

DEVELOPING
Three officers shot in southwest Atlanta, suspect dead

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory to celebrate grads off-site amid upheaval on campus

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: James D. Love

R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes
The Latest
Maddrey, Mary
Gregory, James
1h ago
Chambers, Rufus
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases