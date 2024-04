RITTELMEYER, John Mosal



1935-2024



Age 89 of Atlanta, Georgia, died on March 31, 2024.



John was born in Atlanta on March 16, 1935 to John, Sr. and Jane Torbert Rittelmeyer. John is survived by his sister, Nancy Rittelmeyer Perry and niece and nephew, Kathrine Perry Smith and Stewart Perry; as well as sister-in-law, Faye Rittelmeyer; and niece and nephew, Pam Rittelmeyer and George Rittelmeyer.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com