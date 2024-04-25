RHODES, George Samuel



George Samuel Rhodes, fondly known as "Sammy" to his family and close friends, lived an extraordinary 88 years, passing away on April 20, 2024. Sammy, a man of many talents and quirks, was born on April 10, 1936, in Washington, GA.



Sammy's eventful childhood included an accident with explosives at age eight, which severely injured his left hand. Instead of letting it slow him down, he turned the setback into a springboard, excelling in sports and typing. He earned the nickname "Flea Rhodes" in high school for his nimble basketball moves that defied his small stature.



After a stint in the U.S. National Guard, he attended Young Harris College in 1955 as a proud member of Phi Chi Fraternity. He moved to Athens, GA, to earn his Specialist in Business Education from the University of Georgia, graduating in 1960. He went on to become a basketball coach and business educator, shaping young minds and teaching students how to perfect their jump shots and keystrokes.



While teaching at Harmony Leland School in the early '60s, Sammy met and married Dorothy "Dottie" Hurd, a girls' basketball coach. Together, they raised two children, Margaret and Samuel, all while coaching basketball, teaching, and typing their way through life.



Sammy's journey took him to multiple Cobb County schools, retiring from teaching at Sprayberry High School in 1990, where he left his mark as a beloved teacher.



In his later years, Sammy channeled his passion for education into writing textbooks and creating a computer typing game. His innovative spirit also led to the invention of the Touch-Key Guide, a successful business venture, proving that his entrepreneurial streak was alive and well.



After tragically losing Dottie in 1999, Sammy found love again with Barbara Mitchell in 2001. They shared two decades together before her passing in 2022.



Sammy was preceded in death by his siblings, William "Billy" Heath Rhodes, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Wood, and Norma "Joyce" England. Sammy's legacy lives on through his youngest sister, Patricia "Patsy" Jackson, to whom he taught the secrets of a killer hook shot. He is also survived by his son, Samuel Allen Rhodes; daughter, Margaret Rhodes Basham; son-in-law, David Christopher Basham; and grandson, Julian David Basham.



Services for Sammy will be held at Sandy Cross Methodist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Young Harris College are welcome, honoring Sammy's beloved alma mater and ensuring the legacy of a man who enriched the lives of all who knew him.



