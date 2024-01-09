REAGIN, Norman



"Randy"



Norman "Randy" Reagin, 70, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. He was born on September 1, 1953, in Atlanta, GA to the late James Morris Reagin and Mary Louise Sargeant Reagin.



Randy loved spending time with his family and friends and always took the lead to help others in need. He was very patriotic and served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1983. He was an avid reader and loved studying American history and visiting historic sites. He earned an undergraduate degree from GSU and pursued a master's degree in criminal justice. Randy built a successful masonry company that completed the masonry work for many schools and shopping centers around metro Atlanta. His hobbies included watching his son play baseball, playing golf with family, karate, jogging and travel. He enjoyed camping and fishing with family/friends. Randy had a special love for his dogs Ragan, Sadie, Lil Bit, and Brandi.



He is survived by his wife, Diane Reagin; his son, Matthew (Lorena) Reagin; 2 grandchildren: Lincoln and Harlow Reagin, and 1 more on the way, as well as his siblings; Elaine (John) Spohn of Norcross, GA, Lemuel (Debbie) Reagin of Alpharetta, GA, Louise Reagin of Austell, GA, and Judy Gaines of Plant City, FL.



Visitation will be on Friday, January 12 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roy Davis Funeral Home located at 5935 Mulberry St., Austell, GA 30168. Funeral service is on Saturday, January 13, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Atlanta Humane Society.





