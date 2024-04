RANEY, Jeffrey Lee



Jeffrey Lee Raney, 81, passed away on April 6, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Private farewell ceremony at sea will take place on Monday, May 13, at the Neptune Memorial Reef off Key Biscayne in Miami. Please visit www.neptunesociety.com to express your condolences.



