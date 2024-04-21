PRICE, Patricia Hickman



Patricia Hickman Price of Cumming, GA passed away April 7, 2024. She was born October 10, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to William Snody Hickman and Norma (Carlson) Hickman. At 16, Patricia moved to Columbia, TN, later graduating from Chattanooga High School. After graduating from Tennessee Wesleyan College she completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Tennessee. Patricia later received a Master of Arts in Guidance & Counseling from Northwestern University. She went on to teach school for 10 years, including two years in Glynn County, GA, and was Assistant Dean of Girls at Pensacola High School in Florida. There Patricia met and married Col. William Griffin Price, USMC, who predeceased her. She is survived by her only child, Richard Carlson Price of Roswell, GA; his wife, Patricia (Payne); and her two grandchildren, Lauren and Richard Jr. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Wesleyan University.



