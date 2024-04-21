Obituaries

Price, Patricia

2 hours ago

PRICE, Patricia Hickman

Patricia Hickman Price of Cumming, GA passed away April 7, 2024. She was born October 10, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to William Snody Hickman and Norma (Carlson) Hickman. At 16, Patricia moved to Columbia, TN, later graduating from Chattanooga High School. After graduating from Tennessee Wesleyan College she completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Tennessee. Patricia later received a Master of Arts in Guidance & Counseling from Northwestern University. She went on to teach school for 10 years, including two years in Glynn County, GA, and was Assistant Dean of Girls at Pensacola High School in Florida. There Patricia met and married Col. William Griffin Price, USMC, who predeceased her. She is survived by her only child, Richard Carlson Price of Roswell, GA; his wife, Patricia (Payne); and her two grandchildren, Lauren and Richard Jr. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Wesleyan University.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Orange Crush: ‘Orderly’ HBCU beach party comes to Georgia coast

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: D'Arnaud goes deep again as Braves beat Rangers

Credit: NYT

House OKs aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp reshuffles Georgia Board of Regents, adding three new members

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp reshuffles Georgia Board of Regents, adding three new members

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fire destroys Jamaican restaurant in SW Atlanta
The Latest
Bloom, James
2h ago
Linda, Merkle
2h ago
Jackson, Judith
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Atlanta’s ‘Magnet Man’ may have saved you from a flat tire
At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means