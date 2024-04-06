PICKENS, Dr. Frank Major



Dr. Frank Major Pickens, died April 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Born February 9, 1947 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Robert Olin Pickens, Jr., and Caroline Major Pickens.



Frank grew up at 515 Connecticut Avenue in Spartanburg and graduated from Spartanburg High School and Wofford College. While at Wofford, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and was President of Delta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Order.



He graduated from Emory School of Medicine, followed by an Internal Medicine Residency and Pulmonary Medicine Fellowship at Emory. He practiced medicine in Atlanta until his retirement in 2020. Dr. Pickens was team physician for the Georgia Tech Baseball Team for 34 years and was on the medica staff for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He was a member of The American College of Physicians, The American College of Chest Physicians, and an active member of The Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.



Dr. Pickens is survived by his wife, Shirley Paine Pickens; siblings, Carol Rudisill (Paul), Spartanburg, SC, Suzanne Alexander (Cantey), Greensboro, NC, Robert Pickens III (Paula), Spartanburg, SC, Andrew Pickens (Amy), Clemson, SC; beloved nieces and nephews, Caroline Smith (Rondald), Spartanburg, SC, Cantey Alexander (Leslie), Boone, NC, Melissa Martin (Ken), Spartanburg, Ashley Herndon (Mike), Greensboro, NC, Bryan Bullington (Kathy), Spartanburg, Robert Pickens IV (Heather), Fripp Island, SC, Aaron Pickens (Haley), Spartanburg, Jesse Pickens (Suzanne), Charlotte, NC, Sarah Bransfield (Kyle), New York, NY and Nashville, TN, Suzanne Alvarez (Mitchell), Charlotte, NC, Allison Pickens (Neal), Nashville, TN, and Drew Pickens, Greenville, SC.



May Frank's memory bring comfort and faith to all who knew him.



Interment will be private.



