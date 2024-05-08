PERRIN, William Swift "Bill"



September 24, 1931 – April 27, 2024



Mr. William "Bill" S. Perrin was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after 92 years of a long and full life. He was born in Tucker, graduating from Clarkston High School. He attended and graduated from North Georgia College, commissioning into the Army. While in school, he met his future wife of 69 years, Ms. Gerldine "Jerri" Wolfe, and had three sons. He had a career in the Army as an Infantry and Aviation Officer. He had two combat tours in Korea and Vietnam, and served a tour in Germany in between. He was a Master Aviator and an Expert Infantryman. He was an exceptional pilot, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross in Vietnam, flying multiple helicopters and airplanes, mainly the Mohawk. He retired in 1980 and settled in Clarkston. For the remainder of his life, he was involved in Real Estate, Securities, and Insurance. Most of his time was spent supporting Clarkston Baptist Church/Clarkston International Bible Church in various leadership positions. He was preceded in death by his wife, middle son, and brother. He is survived by two sons, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Family and friends visitation will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons on Friday, May 10, 2024 from 6:30-9:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Clarkston International Bible Church on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at Melwood Cemetery.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com