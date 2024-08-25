PERKINS, Randall



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Randall Arthur Perkins of Marietta, Georgia, on Friday, August 16, 2024. Randall passed peacefully, at the age of 66, after a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Born in San Francisco, California, Randall grew up in a loving military family, traveling across Europe and Japan before eventually settling in Sacramento, California. He graduated from Foothill High School in 1976.



Randall then embarked on a long and fulfilling 30-year career in the airline travel industry, beginning with Delta Airlines - a journey that took him to Denver, Houston, Memphis, and finally, Atlanta. His dedication and hard work earned him various positions, and he eventually transitioned to Worldspan, a travel management company, providing field service dispatch and IT support services.



After his time in the travel industry, Randall continued to demonstrate his extraordinary work ethic and dedication to supporting others at Costco Wholesale, where he worked for 12 years while managing his own landscaping business. Those who knew him remember him as a whip-smart, funny and kind-hearted soul, always ready to lend a hand or share a story.



Randall was an avid music enthusiast with an encyclopedic knowledge of all genres. He also had a deep passion for classic cars, with the rumble of his beloved Chevelle often preceding him.



An ardent sports fan, Randall's collection of sports memorabilia was a testament to his devotion to the Atlanta Braves and the Denver Broncos. He held a special fondness for John Elway and treasured the moments spent cheering on his favorite teams.



Randall is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Britton Perkins; his stepson, Clint Still; his sister, Melody Perkins, of Los Angeles, California; and beloved extended family members including brother-in-law, Zan (Corliss) Sowell of Camden, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Mary White of Savannah, GA; and sister-in-law, Pat Sowell of Camden, South Carolina. He is also survived by his sweet dog, Petey.



Randall's family and friends will all miss him dearly, cherishing the memories of his warm spirit, sense of humor, and unwavering loyalty and love. Rest in peace, Randall. You will live forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.



A celebration of Randall's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Peachtree Creek Memory Care in gratitude for the compassionate care provided to Randall during his final days. Peachtree Creek Memory Care, 4375 Beech Haven Trail, Atlanta, GA 30339.



