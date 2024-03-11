PADULA, Richard



Anthony



Richard Anthony Padula, 54, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2024. He was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on March 14, 1969. Richard and his family moved around the country from Minnesota, Florida, and Georgia where he ultimately made his home.



From his childhood he was fascinated with computers, which led him to attend Georgia Tech where he received his master's degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an avid basketball fan and loved following college basketball, especially March Madness. In his earlier years Richard got his pilot's license and he enjoyed taking anyone that would fly with him up in his Commander airplane.



Richard was blessed to have spent the last 18 years with the love of his life, Sandy. Together they built a beautiful life that they loved which included their sweet fur baby named Ellie.



He was always so generous with his time. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He loved his family dearly and he leaves behind a void that will never be filled.



He is survived by his parents, Richard and Alvina (Weenie) Padula; lifelong girlfriend, Sandy Kim; and her son, John (Michelle) Rozek; brother, Christopher (Tracy) Padula; sister's, Stefanie (Ralph) White, and Laura Lynn (Matthew) Howard; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, March 12, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 7190 Hwy. 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003. Interment will follow at Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, March 11, 2024, at Russell Haven of Rest Funeral Home, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dick Vitale's V Foundation or the American Heart Association in memory of Richard Anthony.



