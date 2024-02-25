ORR, Alexander Stephens "Steve"



Dr. Alexander Stephens "Steve" Orr, 85, passed away at his home in El Paso, TX on February 9, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.



After receiving his M.D. from Emory University, Steve entered the Public Health Service, where he served as a lieutenant commander, fighting the scourge of tuberculosis among the Native Americans of the Southwest. He then went on to a productive career as an OB-GYN, helping women deliver over 4,000 beautiful children into this world. Steve was also an early innovator in laparoscopic surgery, now part of standard procedures, and demonstrated this then-new technique to doctors in China during the 1980s.



Steve was dedicated to helping others outside of his professional duties as well. Generous with his time and his calm insights, Steve assisted hundreds of men struggling through difficulties, enabling them to become better men, better husbands, fathers, and sons.



For over 40 years Steve helped men in these groups, sharing his wisdom and experience with them.



A regular member of Mt. Soledad Men's of San Diego and Atlanta Men's Workshop, Steve was well-known in the recovery community. Having 43 years of sobriety, he positively influenced everyone he met.



Steve is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; and his sons, Stephen (Anne), William and David (Kathy); granddaughter, Hannah Molenaar (Christian); sisters, Kay Orr-Goetz and Jo Brachman; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred. His peaceful and wise presence will be missed.



Services will be held April 1, 2024 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.



