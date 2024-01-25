O'SULLIVAN, Mary



Mary O'Sullivan, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024. Mary was born on June 5, 1932 in Gneevgullia, County Kerry, Ireland. She immigrated to the US in 1951. In 1957, she married Bill O'Sullivan. In 1963, Bill's job brought them to Atlanta, where they lived with their children, Maureen, Deirdre, Dennis, and Joanne.



They became early members St. Jude Church, where Mary was an active volunteer. When Bill died in 1982, the community sustained her. In 2006, Mary married Bob Perez, a fellow parishioner and widower.



Mary was an avid gardener. Her love of helping people led her to a career at Northside Hospital, where she worked for 20 years. She was a people person, with warmth and an Irish "gift of gab." She adored her sisters, her many nieces and nephews, her grandchildren, and extended family. Most of all, she cherished her faith.



Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill O'Sullivan and Bob Perez; as well as her sisters, Bridie, Joan, Eileen, Kathy, and Margaret; and brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her four children, Maureen (Chris) of Atlanta, Dede (Joe) of Athens, Dennis (Betsy) of Atlanta, and Joanne (Andrew) of Asheville, NC; and her sister, Sr. Mary Ita Looney of Mallow, County Cork, Ireland; nine grandchildren, and many friends.



Mary's visitation will take place from 5 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 at the Northside Chapel, at 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia, with the saying of the rosary from 6:30 to 7 PM. The funeral Mass to honor Mary's life will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 26, 2024 at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Rd., Roswell, GA.



