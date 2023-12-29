Nunnally, William

NUNNALLY, Rev. William Duke "Bill"
Rev. William Duke "Bill" Nunnally, 82, of Jonesboro, husband of Joyce Nunnally, died December 27, 2023.
Services will be Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM, from the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Jonesboro. Burial will be at 2:30 PM, at Melwood Cemetery.
