Moore, Daniel

MOORE, Sr., Daniel A.



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Daniel A. Moore, Sr., Founder and President of the APEX Museum, will be Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 2280 Godby Road, College Park, GA 30349. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Friday, March 8, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.





