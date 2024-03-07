Obituaries

Moore, Daniel

1 hour ago

MOORE, Sr., Daniel A.

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Daniel A. Moore, Sr., Founder and President of the APEX Museum, will be Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 2280 Godby Road, College Park, GA 30349. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Friday, March 8, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

Gerrard, Suzanne
McCullough, Kenneth
1h ago
Conner, Edwin
1h ago
