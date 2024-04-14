MERLIN, Cary



Cary Merlin, age 78, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 5, 2024. He graduated from the University of Georgia and was a co-entrepreneur in many small businesses, including A Friend of The Family, a revolutionary in-home child care referral agency. His greatest legacy was that of a loving father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his co-parent and former wife, Judith Langer Merlin. He is survived by his children, Mia (Alan Rieger), Louis (Ki-Wing), Hilary, and Shana; and his grandchildren Lily, Isaac, Luna, Sam, Sebastian, Felix, and Maxwell. He is survived by siblings, Barbara (Marvin) Draluck, Marc Merlin, and Ricky (Stacey) Merlin. He was also predeceased by his brother, Toby Merlin (Jim Little). Memorial donations may be made to The ACLU or Southern Poverty Law Center. A memorial service and dinner will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, beginning at 3:30 PM at General Muir City Springs, 6405 Blue Stone Road, Suite 240, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com