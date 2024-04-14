Obituaries

Merlin, Cary

1 hour ago

MERLIN, Cary

Cary Merlin, age 78, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 5, 2024. He graduated from the University of Georgia and was a co-entrepreneur in many small businesses, including A Friend of The Family, a revolutionary in-home child care referral agency. His greatest legacy was that of a loving father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his co-parent and former wife, Judith Langer Merlin. He is survived by his children, Mia (Alan Rieger), Louis (Ki-Wing), Hilary, and Shana; and his grandchildren Lily, Isaac, Luna, Sam, Sebastian, Felix, and Maxwell. He is survived by siblings, Barbara (Marvin) Draluck, Marc Merlin, and Ricky (Stacey) Merlin. He was also predeceased by his brother, Toby Merlin (Jim Little). Memorial donations may be made to The ACLU or Southern Poverty Law Center. A memorial service and dinner will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, beginning at 3:30 PM at General Muir City Springs, 6405 Blue Stone Road, Suite 240, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Rico Wade, Atlanta rap pioneer and Dungeon Family member, dies at 52

Credit: AP

Braves’ Chris Sale pitches well, but lets fifth inning get away in loss

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta consumer guru Clark Howard reflects on 100th Habitat for Humanity home

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: AP

‘He should be back stronger than ever’: Braves’ Spencer Strider is latest injured star
The Latest
Fryer, Patricia
1h ago
Davis, Ida Mae
1h ago
Roberts, Paul
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Cassie Wright

Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta
Team Swarm tops Team Wreck ‘Em in Georgia Tech spring football game
Tiger Woods suffers through worst round at the Masters