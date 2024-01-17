Meeks, Thomas

MEEKS, Sr., Thomas



Thomas Eugene Meeks, Sr., 89, of Braselton, passed away at home on Friday, January 12, 2024, after an extended illness.



Tom was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Alton Meeks, Sr., and Marion Lyons Meeks. After completing high school and serving in the U S Army, he began his career with AT&T, from which he retired with 30 years of service.



He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf, as well as time spent with family and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Wympy; his son, Tom Jr.; his brother, Alton Jr.; and his sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Johnnie Rich.



He is survived by his brother, Danny Meeks (Etta), Kenansville, FL; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy Cook (Russell), Clarkesville, and Janet Derbridge (Gary), Braselton; grandchildren and spouses, Amy Walker (Ben), Amanda Couch (Trey), Cam Cook (Leah) and Spencer Cook; step-grandson, Michael Derbridge; and great-grandchildren, Makayla and Brayden Couch, Payton and Jackson Walker, Silas, Jonas, and Molli Cook; and step-great-grandchildren, Kaden and Avery Derbridge.



We would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for their exceptional care for the last four months, specifically Susan, Amber, Christy, and Madison.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital which was very special to him.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.





