McKinney, James

James "Jim" Harold McKinney of Marietta, GA, passed away on January 25, 2024, following an accident in his home. Jim was born in Gainesville, GA, the son of Buddy McKinney and Ethel Craig. He graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1965 and joined the US Army in 1966. He served until honorably discharged in 1971, and earned a degree in Marketing from Southern Illinois University. Jim married Regina Terese Reinhardt on August 16, 1969 at Assumption Church in St. Louis, Missouri. Jim and Regina had been married for 54 years at the time of his death. Jim most enjoyed making others laugh, and worked tirelessly until the day he passed. He spent the last 10 years working in his favorite role, as a starter at Indian Hills Country club. Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Regina McKinney; children, Craig (Julie) McKinney and Katherine (Kent) Walker; grandchildren, Ivy McKinney, Cole McKinney, Dorothy Walker, William Walker, Laurel Walker; and sisters, Janice Moon and Marie Webb. Services will be held on February 8, 2024 at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA, at 2:00 PM, with a reception immediately following at Indian Hills Country Club, also in Marietta, GA.



