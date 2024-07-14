MCILWAIN (Burr), Phyllis Ann



Phyllis Ann McIlwain (Burr), 72, of Moore, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.



She is survived by her husband, Walter "Rusty" McIlwain; son, John Patrick McIlwain; daughter-in-law, Laura McIlwain; grandson, John "JJ" McIlwain; sisters, Daneise Stanger and Pam Garner; sister-in-law, Elaine Reimels; and an extended family of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sarah Burr; and her son, Walter McIlwain.



Phyllis was born in Corpus Christi, TX, and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Atlanta, GA, where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Rusty.



Phyllis was a fierce advocate and tireless caretaker for her son, Walter, who was born with spina bifida and experienced multiple surgeries and complications during his lifetime. She also cared for her aging parents and in-laws. Whoever invented the term "mama bear" must have known Phyllis. She was feisty, opinionated, direct, loving, and chatty. She loved having a full house and everyone who visited the McIlwain home felt welcome and comfortable. She doted on the children in her life, especially her grandson and great nieces and nephews. She always had a chest of toys for the little ones, never forgot a birthday, and frequently attended the kids' sporting events, school plays, and band concerts.



Phyllis requested that the family not hold a funeral. Instead, the family will celebrate her life with a party.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com