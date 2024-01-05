MCCURLEY, Ramonda



Ramonda (Boggs) McCurley passed away on December 27, 2023, after battling with a long illness. She was born on January 29, 1956, and raised in Dekalb county GA, where she attended Shamrock High School. After high school she immediately married her childhood sweetheart, Gary McCurley and began her life as a wife. As a young woman, she was a talented equestrian training and riding horses at her family home, and spent her young adulthood tending to her horses. She built a career to support her family in the insurance industry working for Cotton States and then Country Financial. She established her family home in Gwinnett County, where she would remain for the rest of her life. In her free time she enjoyed tending to her flowers in the yard, boating and waterskiing on Lake Lanier, and long vacations to St. Augustine Beach, FL. Every summer the McCurley family would spend two weeks in St. Augustine swimming, surfing, taking long walks, and eating fresh seafood. Ramonda loved the joy of nature and the sound of peaceful streams, soft lapping waves, and rolling ocean tides. At the end of a long day, her favorite thing to do was sit on the back deck watching the deer stroll through while enjoying a glass of White Zinfandel. She was strong, brave, and a leader and her success in life showed this in all capacities.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vernice Boggs; her husband, Gary McCurley; and her son, Jeremy McCurley. Ramonda is survived by her daughter, Jana McCurley; brother and sister-in-law, John and Lisa Squier; niece Katie Squier.



The viewing will be held Friday, January 5, 2024, at Floral Hills Memorial in Tucker, GA from 4 PM to 8 PM, and services will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emory ALS Center to further research and hopefully one day find a cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.





