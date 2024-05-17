Obituaries

McCrae, John

1 hour ago

MCCRAE, John L.

John L. McCrae passed away on May 4, 2024, in Orlando, FL, of natural causes. He was a native of Glenwood, GA. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be 11:00 AM, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Starlight Baptist Church Cemetery, Glenwood, GA. He will have military honors for burial from the United States Marines.

Survived by his wife, Dorothy McCrae of Decatur, GA; son, Craig Harvard; daughters, Vanessa Harvard, and Yutongia Carson, both of Atlanta, GA.

Vidalia Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

