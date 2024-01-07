McClinton, Emory

MCCLINTON, Sr., Emory C.



Emory Cody McClinton, Sr. was born September 8, 1933, to John Ahmad McClinton and Annie Will McClinton in Atlanta, Georgia. He died peacefully at age 90 on December 26, 2023.



Emory was a graduate of Atlanta's Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church elementary school, David T. Howard High School, and Morehouse College. At the pinnacle of his distinguished career, Emory served in the senior management of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.



Those who cherish the memory of Emory McClinton, Sr. include his wife, JoAnn Godfrey McClinton (former member of the Georgia General Assembly); daughter, Valencia McClinton; son, Emory C. McClinton, Jr. (Jacquline); grandsons, Harrison Wiener and Jordan Wiener; great-granddaughter, Leona Wiener; nieces, Valencia Nichols, Cortesia Norman, Denise Davis, Wendy McClinton, Deborah Carr, Tracie Cogdell, Yolonda Banks; nephews, Kelvin McClinton, Seaborn Williams, III; and sisters-in- law, Shelia McClinton and Sharon Williams; and many friends and colleagues.



The Mass of Christian Burial for Emory C. McClinton will be celebrated Monday, January 8, 2024, 11 AM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd., NW, Atlanta, Georgia. Rev. Jerome McKenna, C.P., Pastor. The Rev. Deacon Joseph Goolsby will officiate. At a later date, the remains of Emory C. McClinton will be placed in his family's columbarium at Atlanta's Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Avenue, S.E., Atlanta.



Arrangements by Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Dr., S.E. Atlanta, GA 30317. www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191



