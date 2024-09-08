Massey, Dawn

MASSEY (Stewart), Dawn



Dawn Stewart Massey passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2024, at the early age of 69. Dawn was so many things to her family, friends, and community; she will be remembered, revered, and loved, by all who knew her.



Born the eldest child of Tom and Ellen Stewart, she was "gifted" with the name Lenola Dawn from her grandmothers, Lena Stewart and Ola King. Her grandfather, Dr. Thomas W. Stewart, practiced medicine in DeKalb County from the 1920s through the 1950s from his Main Street home office in Lithonia, GA, which later became the family-owned business, the Yellow Brick House.



Dawn managed the Yellow Brick House assisted living facility for more than 30 years. During her time there, she personified care, respect, and friendship to so many. After the passing of her mother Ellen ten years ago, Dawn also took on the management of Village East Apartments. This again called on her combination of responsibility, passion, and compassion for the many people she helped and appreciated there.



Dawn's love and respect for the legacy of old things, paired with her creativity, citizenship, and entrepreneurship, led her to restore a historic home in downtown Lithonia as well as the historic Lithonia Woman's Club. Dawn regularly attended Lithonia City Council meetings and was a champion for the betterment of her community. She spent many years of involvement and leadership on the Downtown Development Authority and the Historic Preservation Commission. She was also an active member of the Rock Chapel Cemetery Association. Dawn established lasting relationships and made many contributions to the growth and well-being of her community over her many years of service.



Dawn had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, sewing, antiquing, quilting, hiking, and gardening, just to name a few. Dawn was a dedicated Scout leader, and during her son's journey to Eagle Scout, she earned her Wood Badge and Powder Horn awards. She was a nature lover and a friend to animals, never turning away a stray. Her true "happy place" was her garden, where she spent countless hours and found great peace and satisfaction in a job well done.



Dawn is survived by her four children: Rachael Johnson Auld (Cory), Elizabeth Johnson, Amanda Johnson, and Seth Massey; and her granddaughter, Cora Frances Auld. She was very proud of each of her children in their own unique ways and was delighted by her precocious granddaughter, who acted as a sidekick to Dawn on her many adventures about town. Dawn was the eldest sister and a powerful source of energy, wisdom, and love to her siblings, Scarlett Stewart Sears, Sam Stewart (Nancy), and Amy Stewart Armstrong (Wes); the same holds true for her nieces, nephew, cousins, and extended family.



Perhaps Dawn's biggest hallmark was that she was a friend. A connector, an encourager, a helper, and a giver; she was kind, modest, fearless, and fun. She was a leader, a fixer, a collector, and a realist. Dawn leaves a chasm in the hearts of all who loved her. May her memory inspire us all to strive to be the best versions of ourselves and to live our lives with compassion and consideration for others.



Services will be held at the City of Lithonia Amphitheater, 2515 Park Drive, Lithonia, Georgia, at 1:30 PM, on Sunday, October 13, 2024. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dawn's name to the Arabia Alliance.



To donate online, go to: https://arabiaalliance.org/donate/ and select: "Dawn Stewart Massey Memorial Fund".



Checks can be made out to Arabia Alliance and mailed to: 3350 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038.



